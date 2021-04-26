 

Berrios scheduled to start for Twins at Indians

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Posted4/26/2021 7:00 AM

Minnesota Twins (7-13, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (9-11, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (2-2, 3.00 ERA, .95 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (1-3, 6.75 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)


BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins head to take on the Cleveland Indians on Monday.

The Indians are 7-6 against AL Central teams. Cleveland has slugged .372 this season. Jordan Luplow leads the team with a mark of .651.

The Twins have gone 2-1 against division opponents. Minnesota is slugging .391 as a unit. Byron Buxton leads the team with a slugging percentage of .818.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 14 RBIs and is batting .286.

Buxton leads the Twins with 12 extra base hits and is batting .382.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 3-7, .201 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Twins: 2-8, .227 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Max Kepler: (health protocols), Kyle Garlick: (health protocols), Andrelton Simmons: (health protocols), Miguel Sano: (hamstring), JT Riddle: (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

