EU Commission says it's launched legal action against AstraZeneca, accuses firm of failing to respect vaccine contract
Updated 4/26/2021 7:11 AM
BRUSSELS -- EU Commission says it's launched legal action against AstraZeneca, accuses firm of failing to respect vaccine contract.
