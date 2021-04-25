AP PHOTOS: London riding club inspires children to saddle up

Zion Mcleod, 13, strokes Eddie at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Tasneem Aly leads Bailey after a riding lesson at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Manuela Jimenez, 15, right, and Attiyah Lamptey-Muhammed prepare Joe for a riding lesson at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Shaddai Mcleod, 9, washes the legs of Rose at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Zion Mcleod, 13, sweeps up at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Manuela Jimenez, 15, brushes Joe at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Shaddai Mcleod, 9, rides on a training horse at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Mikhi Fearon, 17, rides Molly in a riding lesson at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

General manager Naomi Howgate poses for photo with Joe, at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Sia Bart, 15, rides Joe in a riding lesson at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Shaddai Mcleod, 9, left, and Manuela Jimenez, 15, prepare feed buckets for the horses at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

General manager Naomi Howgate gives instructions, during a riding lesson at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Sia Bart, 15, takes the saddle off Joe, after a riding lesson at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Mikhi Fearon, 17, rides Molly watched by instructor Tom Warmerdam, during a riding lesson at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Tasneem Aly, right, and General manager Naomi Howgate take the harness off Bailey after a riding lesson at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Zion Mcleod, 13, rides Eddie during a riding lesson at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Shaddai Mcleod, 9, brushes Rose at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, south London, Sunday, April 18, 2021.