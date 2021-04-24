 

76ers missing Embiid, Simmons for matchup with Bucks

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) is fouled as he shoots against multiple Milwaukee Bucks' defenders during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Milwaukee.

    Associated Press

  Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket next to Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Milwaukee.

    Associated Press

 
MILWAUKEE -- All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been ruled out for Philadelphia's game at the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

After initially sending out a starting lineup that included Embiid, the 76ers announced that their star center would miss the game. Embiid had been listed as questionable with a sore right shoulder.

 

This will be the fourth straight game Simmons has missed due to an unspecified illness.

Philadelphia (39-20) has lost three straight games to drop below the Brooklyn Nets (40-20) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Milwaukee is third in the East, three games behind Brooklyn and 2Â½ behind Philadelphia.

The Bucks are looking to sweep the regular-season series with the 76ers, who haven't been at full strength for any of these matchups.


Milwaukee won 109-105 in overtime at Philadelphia on March 17 when the 76ers were missing Embiid due to a bruised left knee. The Bucks won again 124-117 at Milwaukee on Thursday with Simmons out.

Embiid scored 24 points in Thursday's game.

