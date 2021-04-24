Atuesta strikes early for LAFC, Sounder rally for 1-1 tie

Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong (17) and CF MontrÃ©al midfielder Victor Wanyama battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, left, defends as defender Nouhou Tolo(5) vies against Los Angeles FC forward Kwadeo Opoku (22) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles FC midfielder Eduard Atuesta (20) and Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) vie for the head ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Eduard Atuesta scored the fastest goal in Los Angeles FC history in the second minute, and Brad Smith headed home the tying goal early in the second half for the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference powers' 1-1 draw Saturday.

LAFC earned four points in its two season-opening home games with no contributions from its two best players, Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi.

Seattle also went to 1-0-1 in its road opener while playing without captain NicolÃ¡s Lodeiro, who has a strained left quadriceps.

Atuesta scored after backup striker Kwadwo Opoku was taken down by Seattle's Xavier Arreaga inches from the penalty area.

Atuesta booted his free kick directly under the Seattle wall from the lip of the penalty area, beating Stefan Frei just 85 seconds after the opening whistle. The previous fastest goal in 4-year-old LAFC's history was 96 seconds in by Dejan Jakovic last September.

Seattle finally equalized in the 54th minute when Pablo Sisniega saved RaÃºl RuidÃ­az's initial header before Smith lowered his bald head to waist height and knocked in the rebound.

AUSTIN FC 3, RAPIDS 1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Cecilio DomÃ­nguez scored two goals to help expansion Austin FC beat Colorado for its first MLS victory.

Jon Gallagher had the ball poked away in the area and DomÃ­nguez bent a first-timer into the net to give Austin (1-1-0) a 2-1 lead in the 67th minute and then ran onto a one-touch pass from Rodney Redes and tapped a side-footer inside the post to cap the scoring about four minutes later.

Andre Shinyashiki headed home a corner kick by Jack Price to give Colorado (0-1-1) a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute.

Austin's Diego Fagundez tapped in a right-footer from point-blank range in the 59th to tie with the first MLS goal in franchise history.

EARTHQUAKES 3, FC DALLAS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Cade Cowell had a goal and an assist to help San Jose beat FC Dallas.

Cristian Espinoza and Oswaldo Alanis also scored for San Jose (1-1-0), with Alanis connecting on a penalty kick.

Homegrown player Ricardo Pepi scored for Dallas (0-1-1).

Earthquakes star Chris Wondolowski was sent off for a dangerous foul in the 89th minute.

NEW YORK CITY FC 5, FC CINCINNATI 0

NEW YORK -- JesÃºs Medina scored twice, Sean Johnson had his 68th shutout and New York City FC beat FC Cincinnati.

Medina has five goals in his last six games for New York (1-1-0) dating to last season.

Gudmundur ThÃ³rarinsson and ValientÃ­n Castellanos also scored and Cincinnati (0-1-1) had an own goal.

REAL SALT LAKE 2, MINNESOTA UNITED 1

MINNESOTA -- Anderson Julio scored two goals and Real Salt Lake opened its season with a victory over Minnesota.

Julio, in his MLS debut, opened the scoring for Real Salt Lake in the 31st minute and made it 2-0 in the 41st. Robin Lod scored for Minnesota (0-2-0) in the 86th.

ATLANTA UNITED 3, FIRE 1

ATLANTA -- Ezequiel Barco scored Atlanta's first MLS goal of the season and an own goal by Chicago propelled United to victory in its home opener, giving new coach Gabriel Heinze his first league victory.

Emerson Hyndman also scored for United (1-0-1). Luka Stojanovic scored for Chicago (0-1-1).

NASHVILLE 2, CF MONTREAL 2, TIE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Hany Mukhtar scored in the 77th minute to pull Nashville even with CF Montreal.

Nashville (0-0-2) overcame a 2-0 deficit, cutting it one on Jhonder CÃ¡diz's goal in the 54th.

Mason Toye and Zachary Brault-Guillard had first-half goals for Montreal (1-0-1).

TORONTO FC, WHITECAPS 2, TE

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Jonathan Osorio scored in the 83rd minute for Toronto in the tie with Vancouver.

Luke Singh also scored for Toronto (0-1-1). Andy Rose and Cristian DÃ¡jome scored for Vancouver (1-0-1).

INTER MIAMI 2, UNION 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Federico HiguaÃ­n had a goal and an assist and Inter beat Philadelphia.

Gonzalo HiguaÃ­n also scored for Miami (1-1-0). Jamiro Monteiro scored for Philadelphia (0-1-1).

REVOLUTION 1, UNITED 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Brandon Bye's cross led to Brendan Hines-Ike's own goal and New England beat D.C. United.

Bye dribbled up the right channel and sent in a cross that caught D.C. United's Hines-Ike flat-footed as the ball caromed off him into the goal, giving the Revolution (1-0-1) the lead in the 48th minute. D.C. United dropped to 1-1-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports