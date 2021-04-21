Twins look to stop 3-game slide against Athletics

Minnesota Twins (6-10, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (11-7, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (1-1, 7.61 ERA, 5.28 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-1, 15.21 ERA, 4.23 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -102, Twins -114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Athletics are 7-6 in home games in 2020. Oakland has hit 22 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with four while slugging .577.

The Twins are 4-5 in road games. Minnesota ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .243 batting average, Byron Buxton leads the club with an average of .421.

The Athletics won the last meeting 1-0. Jesus Luzardo notched his first victory and Seth Brown went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Oakland. Jose Berrios took his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with seven extra base hits and is slugging .577.

Buxton leads the Twins with 10 extra base hits and nine RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 10-0, .252 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Twins: 2-8, .235 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).

Twins: Caleb Thielbar: (health protocols), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Max Kepler: (health protocols), Kyle Garlick: (health protocols), Andrelton Simmons: (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.