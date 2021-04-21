Clarkson scores 22 points, NBA-leading Jazz beat Rockets

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, right, talks with his players during a time out in the second half of an NBA basketball game agains the Houston Rockets Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles (2) pushes into Houston Rockets guard Armoni Brooks, left, on a drive to the basket as Houston Rockets center Christian Wood, right, looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) blocks the basket attempt by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Houston Rockets forwards Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) drives around Houston Rockets guard Armoni Brooks (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) puts up a shot past Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Houston. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points, Joe Ingles had 21 and the NBA-leading Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 112-89 on Wednesday night.

The Jazz have won four of their last five games. The 23-point margin was Utah's most-lopsided victory over Houston since a 118-91 blowout Dec. 6, 2018.

Rudy Gobert had 19 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks for Utah, Mike Conley had 11 points and 13 assists, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 14 points, and Georges Niang added 13. Conley had his fourth straight game with double-digit assists after previously reaching that mark only twice this season.

John Wall led Houston with 21 points and six assists. Christian Wood had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Kelly Olynyk had 10 points.

The Rockets have lost seven of their last eight and 12 of their last 14. Houston is 4-33 since Feb. 4.

Utah led 34-27 at the end of the first quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Niang. The Jazz led 61-43 at halftime and entered the fourth quarter up 91-63.

The Jazz shot 45.6% from the field, making 17 of 46 from beyond the arc, good for 37%. Houston shot 20.4% from 3-point range, making just 10 of 49 attempts.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike (severe right ankle sprain) was sidelined. Ersan Ilyasova (left hamstring tightness) was upgraded from questionable to available shortly before tipoff and played four minutes in the fourth quarter. '» Utah's backups outscored Houston's bench 45-28.

Rockets: Houston coach Stephen Silas said Kevin Porter Jr. (health and safety protocols) will be out until Sunday. '» D.J. Augustin (left ankle sprain) remained sidelined. '» Eric Gordon, who has been sidelined since March 11 with a groin strain, participated in a pregame individual shootaround workout.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Minnesota on Saturday night.

Rockets: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.