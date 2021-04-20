Tackle Fluker signs a 1-year contract with Miami Dolphins
MIAMI -- Veteran tackle D.J. Fluker has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, fortifying an offensive line that had three rookie starters last year.
Fluker has 96 career starts with four teams, including eight for the Baltimore Ravens last year. He has also played for the Seahawks, Giants and Chargers, who made him a first-round pick in 2013.
The Dolphins ranked 29th in yards per rush last year.
