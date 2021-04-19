Leonard returns, Clippers rout Timberwolves 124-105

LOS ANGELES -- Paul George led five starters in double figures with 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-105 on Sunday night for their eighth win in nine games.

Kawhi Leonard had 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in his return from a four-game absence because of a sore right foot. Fans attending a Clippers game at Staples Center for the first time in over a year saw their team hit a season-high 21 3-pointers.

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points to lead the Wolves, who dropped their sixth in a row on the road. Karl-Anthony Towns added 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting. He missed five of six 3s.

'Came in cool, acting like we were supposed to get two in a row. Wasn't the right way to approach the game,' Towns said. 'We don't have that many wins, so there's no reason to have that kind of cockiness.'

The Clippers pulled away in the second quarter, scoring 43 points and hitting 10 3-pointers.

'When everybody is touching it and everybody is getting shots and we're attacking the basket, we're a tough team to beat,' Los Angeles coach Tyronn Lue said. 'Since the All-Star break, I really like where we're at.'

The Clippers stretched a three-point lead to 23 on Marcus Morris' 3 before Leonard's second 3 of the game sent them into halftime leading 72-53. Morris finished with 19 points.

'Marcus was hot,' teammate Reggie Jackson said. 'When he gets going like that I think the basket opens up for everybody.'

Los Angeles followed with 32 points in the third when its lead expanded to 38 points - largest of the game - on a pair of free throws by Terance Mann. The Clippers held the Wolves to 16 points in the quarter, when Towns picked up his fourth foul after scoring his lone basket.

'I've got to start off by asking myself where could I have done better?' Towns said. 'Just use my experience and talent for a better way for this team. I'm not even going into the part about looking at teammates. I always want to start with the man in the mirror first.'

The Wolves won the fourth quarter, outscoring the Clippers' reserves, 36-20, but it never made a dent. Minnesota had seven 3s to LA's two.

'I don't think we should go into any game with the mindset of outscoring anybody,' Towns said. 'We got to have the mindset of making it difficult.'

The Clippers' 21st 3-pointer was made by Malik Fitts, who scored his first NBA basket since signing a 10-day contract.

'I love it when new blood comes in and gets some buckets,' Jackson said. 'We were happy to see him make his first 3.'

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Towns surpassed 9,000 points in his 394th career game. ... Fell to 5-24 on the road.

Clippers: Had at least 20 3s for the third time this season and seventh in franchise history. ... Tied their season high for 3s in a half with 14 in the first. ... Topped 100 points for the ninth straight game. ... Swept the regular-season series, winning by 23, 7 and 19 points.

