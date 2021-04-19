UEFA says players at Super League clubs will be banned from national teams, including for Euro 2020 and World Cup
Updated 4/19/2021 8:00 AM
MONTREUX, Switzerland -- UEFA says players at Super League clubs will be banned from national teams, including for Euro 2020 and World Cup.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.