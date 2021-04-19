Suns edge Bucks 128-127 after foul in final second of OT

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, center, is fouled as he shoots between Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday, right, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker (17) defends Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) as he shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, center, and Mikal Bridges, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) falls to the ground while defending Phoenix Suns' Dario Saric (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Monday, April 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Monday, April 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, is fouled by Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns' Cameron Johnson, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- Devin Booker made a free throw with 0.3 seconds left after getting fouled on a jump shot to give the Phoenix Suns a 128-127 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

After Khris Middleton had tied the game on a 3-pointer with 22.1 seconds left, Jae Crowder inbounded a pass to Booker, who attempted to get free for a shot while getting hounded by Jrue Holiday.



As Booker finally put up a shot from in front of Phoenix's bench just before the buzzer, P.J. Tucker also approached him. Tucker was called for the foul.

Booker made the first free throw for his 24th point of the night amid a chorus of boos from the Milwaukee crowd. Booker missed the second shot, but the buzzer went off before the Bucks could put up any kind of shot.

Chris Paul had 22 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds for the Suns, who were opening a five-game trip in which they play five of the top six teams in the Eastern Conference standings.

Paul increased his career assist total to 10,145 to overtake Magic Johnson (10,141) for fifth place in NBA history.

Mikal Bridges had 21 points and DeAndre Ayton scored 20 to help the Suns rally from a nine-point, fourth-quarter deficit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, Middleton 26 and Holiday 25 for the Bucks, who have lost five straight home games.

The Suns scored the first six points in overtime, but the Bucks tied it with 1:17 left thanks to 3-pointers from Pat Connaughton and Tucker.

Paul and Middleton exchanged baskets on the next two possessions. Bridges hit a corner 3-pointer to put Phoenix in front with 25 seconds remaining, but Middleton answered by sinking a 3-pointer from behind the free throw line.

The game featured 24 lead changes and 16 ties. There were 20 lead changes in the first half alone.

TIP-INS

Suns: This game marked Torrey Craig's return to Milwaukee, where he briefly played this season and struggled to carve out a niche. The 6-foot-7 forward has gained more of a role with the Suns, who acquired him from the Bucks for cash on March 18. Craig had five points and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a sprained right toe. He scored nine points in 31 minutes.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday as they continue this five-game trip. The Suns beat the 76ers 120-111 in Phoenix on Feb. 13.

Bucks: Have the first of two straight home matchups with 76ers on Thursday. In their lone previous meeting this season, the Bucks won 109-105 in overtime at Philadelphia on March 17.

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports