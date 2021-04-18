Hendricks expected to start for the Cubs against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (6-9) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-8)

Chicago; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -111, Braves -105; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Cubs went 19-14 on their home field in 2020. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 3.92 last year while striking out 8.7 hitters per game.

The Braves finished 16-14 in road games in 2020. Atlanta pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.36.

The teams meet for the third time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: (illness).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (forearm), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Cristian Pache: (groin), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.