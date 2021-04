ACM Awards to feature (most of) country music's top stars

FILE - Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney from the band Dan + Shay perform on NBC's Today show in New York on June 28, 2019. The duo will perform at Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

Carrie Underwood appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and CeCe Winans performs during the Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Oct. 15, 2019. Underwood will sing with gospel legend CeCe Winans on Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards. Associated Press

In this Aug. 3, 2020 photo, Mickey Guyton is photographed during a remote portrait session in Los Angeles on Aug. 3, 2020, left, and Keith Urban appears at the 13th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn. on August 21, 2019. Guyton and Urban will host the Academy of Country Music Awards in April. Associated Press

This combination photo shows, from left, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton, nominees for entertainer of the year at this years ACM Awards. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards will feature some of the genre's biggest stars, though chart-toppers like Morgan Wallen and Luke Bryan won't be in the building.

Wallen, whose latest album and singles have found major success on both the country and pop charts, was declared ineligible by the ACMs after he was caught on camera using a racial slur earlier this year. Bryan backed out of the event, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern, because he recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bryan is nominated for the top prize - entertainer of the year - where his competition includes Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett, who won the honor last year in a tie with Carrie Underwood.

All of the entertainer of the year nominees but Bryan will perform - most of them pre-taped at various venues in Nashville, Tennessee, including the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. The audience will be small and made up of medical and healthcare workers.

'úComing in and finding out that you winning entertainer of the year along with Carrie Underwood, that's just - that's just adrenaline to last you the whole year pretty much,'Ě Rhett said in an interview Saturday. 'úSo it's an honor to be back at the ACMs, nominated in that same category is just super special. And something that I will never in a million years take for granted and just feel super honored to be here.'Ě

Some performers will join forces onstage: Underwood will sing with gospel legend CeCe Winans; Maren Morris will perform with her hubby Ryan Hurd; Dierks Bentley will sing U2's 'úPride (In the Name of Love)'Ě with husband and wife duo The War and Treaty; and Miranda Lambert and pop-rock singer Elle King are set to kick off the show with their new duet 'úDrunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home).'Ě

Other performers include Blake Shelton, Alan Jackson, Dan + Shay, Lady A, Brothers Osborne and Ashley McBryde. The foursome Little Big Town will also perform though band member Phillip Sweet won't participate since he recently tested positive for COVID-19.



Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton are hosting for the first time, and they will also sing onstage.



Stapleton and Morris are the top nominees with six each. Stapleton's nominations include album, song and male artist of the year. Morris' nominations include single and female artist of the year. She also landed a group of the year nod as a member of the Highwomen, the supergroup also featuring Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.

Some of the ACM winners were pre-announced, including Gabby Barrett (new female artist), Jimmie Allen (new male artist) and Kane Brown (video of the year). Carly Pearce and Lee Brice's platinum hit 'úI Hope You're Happy Now,'Ě co-written by Combs, won music event of the year.