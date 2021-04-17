Attorney apologizes for assault accusation against Donald

FILE - Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) walks off the field after a loss to the New York Jets in an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police Wednesday, April 14, 2021, that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries. Associated Press

De'Vincent Spriggs walks outside of the Pittsburgh Police Zone 3 station on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Spriggs told Pittsburgh police Wednesday that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the him at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- The attorney for a man who accused NFL star Aaron Donald of assaulting him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend has apologized, saying it was a case of mistaken identity.

Attorney Todd Hollis, who represents DeVinÂ­cent Spriggs, told Pittsburgh reporters Friday that his client misÂ­took someone else for DonÂ­ald durÂ­ing the alÂ­terÂ­caÂ­tion. He said his client had believed Donald was responsible, but after reviewing the tapes, 'I realized that it was not Aaron Donald."

'I certainly extend an apology to Aaron for any problems this may have caused him," Hollis said. 'Aaron has certainly been through enough so we want to put this to rest.'

Earlier, an attorney for the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman said witnesses and surveillance video refuted the accusation. Attorney Casey White told WPXI-TV that the video indicated that Donald did not assault anyone but was trying to save Spriggs.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in the city's South Side. White said the men were at a private party in an apartment, and that after the initial confrontation, Donald and another person encountered Spriggs in a back alleyway.

Donald, 29, was named the Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year in February and played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.