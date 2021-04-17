 

Ag Director: Planning underway for state fair in Du Quoin

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 4/17/2021 7:58 AM

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Illinois' Agriculture Director said plans are underway for a state fair in Southern Illinois after the annual event in Du Quoin was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director Jerry Costello said the manager of the Du Quoin State Fair and his team are 'going full-bore just like they would any other year,' the Benton News reported. The fair is scheduled for Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.

 

Other events also are being planned. They include the Street Machine Nationals, which is scheduled for June 4-6.

'The fairgrounds, and the fair, it is such an economic engine for southern Illinois,' Costello added.

Costello, a former state legislator who is from southern Illinois, said Gov. J.B. Pritzker is also eager to see the return of both the fair in Du Quoin and the Illinois State Fair, which is scheduled for Aug. 12 to 22 at the fairgrounds in Springfield.

Costello said people may notice some changes at this year's fair compared to past years, particularly at concerts and Grandstand events that typically 'pack in a lot of people.'

Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi said he's working with the department to 'make this fair work' because of its importance to the city and the region.

'But I think people will come back," he said. "I think they are dying to get out.'

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 