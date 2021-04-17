New Castle woman, 76, trapped in farm grain bin dies
Updated 4/17/2021 9:36 AM
NEW CASTLE, Ind. -- A 76-year-old eastern Indiana woman has died after being trapped in a grain bin on her farm in Henry County.
Barbara Smith and her 81-year-old husband were off-loading corn from the bin about 2 p.m. Friday in New Castle when he was unable to locate her, state police said.
James Smith called 911 believing she may have gotten trapped inside the bin which contained 8 to 10 feet (2.4 to 3 meters) of corn.
It took first responders about two hours before they located Barbara Smith. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
New Castle is east of Indianapolis.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.