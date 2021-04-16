Reports: Multiple people shot at Indianapolis Fedex facility
Posted4/16/2021 7:00 AM
INDIANAPOLIS -- A shooting has been reported late Thursday at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Star reports police issued a news release around 11:30 p.m. saying multiple victims were located at the facility near the airport.
It is unclear exactly how many people were shot and the severity of their injuries.
Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.
Indianapolis State Police Sgt. John Perrine said in a tweet that police planned to make a statement to news outlets at a nearby hotel.
In an earlier tweet, Perrine said Interstate 70 near the facility was closed in both directions.
