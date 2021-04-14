Iran's supreme leader says offers being made at Vienna talks over nuclear deal 'are not worth looking at'
Updated 4/14/2021 10:27 AM
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran's supreme leader says offers being made at Vienna talks over nuclear deal 'are not worth looking at.'
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.