Grains higher, livestock mixed
Updated 4/14/2021 2:46 PM
Wheat for May gained 18.25 cents at 6.48 a bushel; May corn rose 14 cents at 5.94 a bushel, May oats was up 7 cents at $3.8250 a bushel; while May soybeans advancd 20.50 cents at $14.10 cents a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .30 cent at $1.2210 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell 1.30 cents at $1.4115 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $1.0360 a pound.
