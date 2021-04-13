Grains highlivestock lower
Updated 4/13/2021 2:34 PM
Wheat for May was up 1.75 cents at 6.2975 a bushel; May corn advanced 11 cents at 5.80 a bushel, May oats rose 3.25 cents at $3.7550 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 7.50 cents at $13.8950 cents a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was fell .32 cent at $1.2240 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 2.05 cents at $1.4245 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .12 at $1.0340 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.