Sevilla beats Celta Vigo 4-3 to cement 4th place in Spain

MADRID -- Sevilla defeated Celta Vigo 4-3 in a back-and-forth match in the Spanish league on Monday, strengthening its hold on fourth place and moving within range of leader AtlÃ©tico Madrid.

The away victory gave Sevilla a 14-point gap over both fifth-place Real Sociedad and sixth-place Real Betis, practically securing the team the final qualification spot for the Champions League with eight rounds remaining.

The win also put Sevilla six points points from AtlÃ©tico, which has stumbled at the top recently. Julen Lopetegui's team is four points behind third-place Barcelona and five from second-place Real Madrid. Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 on Saturday, while AtlÃ©tico drew 1-1 at Betis on Sunday for its second consecutive setback.

Sevilla was coming off a 1-0 home win against AtlÃ©tico. Next Sunday it visits Sociedad.

'More than ever we have to have faith in ourselves and keep doing what we have been doing so far this season,' Lopetegui said.

Celta, which was seeking its second win in a row in the league, stayed in 10th place.

Sevilla opened the scoring with a goal by Jules KoundÃ© less than 10 minutes into the match, but the hosts went ahead with a pair of goals by striker Iago Aspas in the 20th and 23rd minutes.

Fernando equalized for Sevilla in the 35th and Brais MÃ©ndez put Celta ahead again near halftime. The visitors rallied in the second half with a goal by Ivan Rakitic in the 60th and another by Papu GÃ³mez in the 76th.

