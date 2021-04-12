Grains lower, livestock mixed
Updated 4/12/2021 2:49 PM
Wheat for May lost 10.75 cents at 6.2875 a bushel; May corn fell 8.25 cents at 5.69 a bushel, May oats was 1.50 cents at $3.7225 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 21 cents at $13.82 cents a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was fell .70 cent at $1.2272 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off .25 cent at $1.4450 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up 0.05 at $1.0352 a pound.
