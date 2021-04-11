Child injured in shooting outside Indianapolis skating rink

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police were investigating after a 'younger child' was injured in a shooting outside a skating rink.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to Skateland on Saturday around 6 p.m. and found a child suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health for treatment and was reported in stable condition.

Further details, including the exact age of the child, weren't immediately released.

No other injuries were reported.

Police haven't made any arrests yet and are continuing their investigation.