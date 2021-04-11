Southern Illinois village elects first black president

COLP, Ill. -- Voters in the southern Illinois community of Colp made history last week when they elected a Black woman village president.



The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports Marcella Clark was elected Tuesday with 30 votes, with incumbent Village President Tammy O'Daniell-Howell receiving 16 and challenger Bryan Riekena 11.

Colp is a predominantly white, incorporated village of less than 250. It and the neighboring communities of No. 9 and Dewmaine accepted Black residents when many towns in the region did not allow persons of color to reside within their city limits.

'I think it's time to have a person of color, and I'll be the second woman," Clark said. ``I think women should be able to serve in higher positions.'

Clark has served on the Colp Village Board for 15 years, first elected after her husband's death in 1992. He also served on the village board. She served a term, took some time off, and then ran again.

Clark said she wanted to be village president because she believes the village ``has gone down.'

'I figured I could get in and make it better,' Clark said.

Clark will take office in May. She says among her most important tasks will be encouraging residents to volunteer for projects that help the village.