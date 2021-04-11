 

Southern Illinois village elects first black president

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 4/11/2021 12:57 PM

COLP, Ill. -- Voters in the southern Illinois community of Colp made history last week when they elected a Black woman village president.


The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports Marcella Clark was elected Tuesday with 30 votes, with incumbent Village President Tammy O'Daniell-Howell receiving 16 and challenger Bryan Riekena 11.

 

Colp is a predominantly white, incorporated village of less than 250. It and the neighboring communities of No. 9 and Dewmaine accepted Black residents when many towns in the region did not allow persons of color to reside within their city limits.

'I think it's time to have a person of color, and I'll be the second woman," Clark said. ``I think women should be able to serve in higher positions.'

Clark has served on the Colp Village Board for 15 years, first elected after her husband's death in 1992. He also served on the village board. She served a term, took some time off, and then ran again.

Clark said she wanted to be village president because she believes the village ``has gone down.'

'I figured I could get in and make it better,' Clark said.

Clark will take office in May. She says among her most important tasks will be encouraging residents to volunteer for projects that help the village.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 