Royals-White Sox postponed because of rain

CHICAGO -- The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox will have to wait at least another day to resume their series after Saturday's game was postponed because of rain.

It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader May 14.

The White Sox beat the Royals 6-0 in Chicago's home opener on Thursday. Lance Lynn struck out 11 in a five-hitter in a game delayed for more than two hours because of the weather.

The teams were off Friday. It was not raining at the time Saturday's afternoon game was postponed. The series finale is Sunday, but it also could be affected by rain.

There was no word on the pitching matchups. Kansas City left-hander Mike Minor and Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease were to pitch on Saturday. Royals right-hander Brady Singer and White Sox left-hander Carlos RodÃ³n were the announced Sunday starters.

If Minor goes on Sunday, the White Sox will try to win their 18th straight game against a left-handed starter and tie a major league record set by Atlanta from 2004-05. Chicago's streak dates to a loss to Detroit on Sept. 28, 2019, when lefty Tyler Alexander started for the Tigers but did not figure in the decision.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports