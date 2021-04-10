1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Missouri convenience store
Updated 4/10/2021 11:57 AM
KOSHKONONG, Mo. -- One person was killed and three others were injured Saturday in a shooting at a convenience store in southern Missouri, authorities said.
The shooting occurred Saturday morning at a convenience store in Koshkonong, a town of about 200 people on the Missouri-Arkansas border.
A suspect is in custody, patrol operator Charlie Kirby said.
No other details were immediately available.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.