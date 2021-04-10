Central Indiana man dies in off-road vehicle accident

DANVILLE, Ind. -- A central Indiana man died Saturday from injuries he suffered when he was thrown from his off-road vehicle, conservation officers said.

Chase Lynch, 20, of Danville, died at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, officers said.

He was found unresponsive about 10 p.m. Friday on private property along U.S. 36 near Danville, west of Indianapolis.

The ORV that Lynch was operating struck a ditch in a cornfield, causing the vehicle to flip and eject Lynch, officers said.

Lynch was not wearing a helmet at the time.