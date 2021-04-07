Holiday brothers lead Pacers past Timberwolves

Indiana Pacers' JaKarr Sampson (14) goes up for a dunk against Minnesota Timberwolves' Naz Reid (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell (9) puts up a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves' Jake Layman (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio (9) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Edmond Sumner (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is fouled by Indiana Pacers' Goga Bitadze (88) as he goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio (9) has his shot blocked by Indiana Pacers' Jeremy Lamb (26) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver (23) dunks against Indiana Pacers' Goga Bitadze (88) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

Indiana Pacers' Aaron Holiday (3) puts up a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves' Naz Reid (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Aaron Holiday scored 22 points, brother Justin Holiday had 21 and the short-handed Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 141-137 on Wednesday night.

The Pacers were without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis and three other injured starters, and had lost nine of 10 home games.

Karl Anthony-Towns led NBA-worst Minnesota with 32 points. Anthony Edwards had 27.

Aaron Holiday wrapped it up with two free throws with 8.3 seconds remaining.

Justin Holiday hit four 3-pointers in the final quarter, when the Timberwolves rallied to make it a one-possession game. T.J. McConnell made a key 3-pointer for a 138-132 lead with 24.9 seconds remaining. He finished with 19 points.

Aaron Holiday scored 14 points in the second quarter, and the Pacers outscored the Timberwolves 42-25 in the period for a 21-point halftime lead. The Pacers had a season-high 77 points at the break.

Caris LeVert added 18 points for the Pacers. They shot 59% from the field.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Have not won back-to-back games since the first two of the season.

Pacers: Recent injuries resulted in a starting lineup without a player who began the season as a starter.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Boston on Friday night.

Pacers: At Orlando on Friday night.

