 

Giolito, White Sox to take on Paxton, Mariners

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted4/6/2021 7:00 AM

Chicago White Sox (2-3) vs. Seattle Mariners (2-2)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: TBD Mariners: James Paxton (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The Mariners went 14-10 at home in 2020. Seattle pitchers struck out 7.8 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.03.

The White Sox finished 17-13 in road games in 2020. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 96 total home runs last year.

INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 