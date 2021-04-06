Indonesian rescuers dig for people buried in landslides

Women clear flood debris in the village in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, easter Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. Associated Press

The wreckage of a pick up truck rests on a pile of flood debris in a village in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. Associated Press

Debris from flooding fills a field at the headquarters of local sub-district military command in Waiwerang, Adonara Island, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. Associated Press

People view the damage at the site where a bridge was swept away by flood waters in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. Associated Press

People who are displaced by floods sift through donated clothings at a temporary shelter in East Lewoleba, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia and neighboring East Timor have left a number of people dead or missing as rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment. Associated Press

People who are displaced by floods rest at a temporary shelter in East Lewoleba, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia and neighboring East Timor have left a number of people dead or missing as rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment. Associated Press

A man sits amid flood debris in front of his home in the village of Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. Associated Press

Workers raise an electricity pole to return power back to a flood affected area in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. Associated Press

In this image made from video, soldiers and police officers assist residents to cross a flooded road in Malaka Tengah, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Monday, April 5, 2021. Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have left dozens of people dead and missing and displaced thousands, the country's disaster relief agency said Monday. Associated Press

LEMBATA, Indonesia -- Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of as many as 21 people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor.

More than a dozen villages were affected by Sunday's landslide on Lembata island, which was triggered when torrential rains caused solidified lava from an eruption in November to tumble down the slopes of Ili Lewotolok volcano. At least 67 people have been confirmed dead, according to Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

Hundreds of police, soldiers and residents dug through the debris with their bare hands, shovels and hoes searching for those buried, efforts that were being hindered by heavy rain. Relatives wailed as they watched rescuers pull out one mud-caked body, place it on a bamboo stretcher and take it away for burial.

Landslides and flooding from heavy rains from a tropical cyclone have killed at least 128 people across several islands in Indonesia and 27 people in East Timor. Thousands of homes have been damaged and thousands of people displaced in the disasters, which could continue to worsen as the storm is expected to continue affecting the region for several days as it moves south toward Australia.

In addition to the dead, Indonesian disaster officials said at least 72 people were missing.

Rescue efforts were being hampered by the weather and the remoteness of the areas affected. Roads and bridges were damaged in many areas.

Rescue personnel with eight excavators and tons of food and medicine were planned to be deployed from Makassar city on Sulawesi island, but were being hindered by a lack of sea transportation to the remote islands, said the National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Doni Monardo. He called on the private sector to support relief efforts in these remote areas.

Three helicopters began reaching isolated areas of the islands on Tuesday. More helicopters with police and soldiers were expected to come support distribution of aid and supplies, Monardo said.

Tropical Cyclone Seroja has produced high waves, strong winds and heavy rains for several and its effects are expected to last until Friday, said Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency.

____

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.