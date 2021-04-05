 

Anderson scheduled to start for Brewers at Cubs

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted 4/5/2021 7:00 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (1-2) vs. Chicago Cubs (2-1)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD Cubs: Trevor Williams (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

The Cubs finished 22-18 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Chicago averaged 7.0 hits per game last season and totaled 74 home runs as a team.

The Brewers went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Milwaukee averaged 7.2 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 75 total home runs last season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (knee).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (right elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

