Player accused of racism wants to be presumed innocent

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2020, file photo, Cadiz's Juan Cala and Real Madrid's Isco, left, fight for possession during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cadiz at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain. Valencia stopped playing its Spanish league game at Cadiz on Sunday, April 4, 2021, and walked off the field after one of its players said he was racially insulted by an opponent. The club said it resumed the game after feeling threatened by the referee with the loss of points. Valencia left the field after Mouctar Diakhaby said he was insulted by defende Cala, who denied any wrongdoing. Cadiz, from southern Spain, condemned racism but said it "cannot comment on incidents that arise between players during the course of play.' Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby, left, leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the group H Champions League soccer match between Lille and Valencia at the Stade Pierre Mauroy - Villeneuve d'Ascq stadium in Lille, France. Valencia stopped playing its Spanish league game at Cadiz on Sunday, April 4, 2021 and walked off the field after one of its players said he was racially insulted by an opponent. The club said it resumed the game after feeling threatened by the referee with the loss of points. Valencia left the field after Diakhaby said he was insulted by Cadiz defender Juan Cala, who denied any wrongdoing. Cadiz, from southern Spain, condemned racism but said it "cannot comment on incidents that arise between players during the course of play.' Associated Press

MADRID -- The CÃ¡diz defender accused of racially insulting an opponent in a Spanish league match this weekend said he deserves to be presumed innocent.

Juan Cala made his first public comments on Monday, a day after he was accused of insulting Valencia player Mouctar Diakhaby in Cadiz's 2-1 home win on Sunday.

'Apparently the presumption of innocence doesn't exist in this country,' Cala told the television channel Deportes Cuatro.

Speaking briefly as he arrived at the team's facilities in southern Spain, Cala said he will soon share his version of what happened.

'Don't worry, I'm not going to hide,' he said after he and Diakhaby made front-page headlines across Spain.

The team announced that the player will speak at a news conference after the team's training session on Tuesday.

Some of his teammates and CÃ¡diz coach Ãlvaro Cervera defended Cala on Sunday. The coach said Cala told him he never insulted anyone during the game.

The club had said it condemned racism but it could not 'comment on incidents that arise between players during the course of play.'

Valencia players walked off the field after Diakhaby said he was insulted, returning after the club said the squad was threatened by the referee with a possible loss of points if they didn't resume playing.

Referee David Medie JimÃ©nez said in his match report that after the confrontation between the players, Diakhaby told him that he had been insulted. JimÃ©nez included the racist words reported by Diakhaby in his summary but said they were not heard by anyone among the officiating crew.

JimÃ©nez said that a few minutes after the match was suspended, officials from Valencia and CÃ¡diz told him that they decided to continue playing the game. He did not mention telling Valencia players that they were risking the possible loss of points.

The Spanish league on Monday condemned 'all shapes and forms' of racism.

'We take any allegation of racism seriously and will work with the clubs and refereeing establishment to do whatever is necessary to protect the values of equality and respect that prevail in our Spanish professional football competition,' the league said in a statement.

Valencia called for a complete investigation of what happened in the game and reiterated its 'full backing' for Diakhaby.

'We'll fight until the end to clarify what happened, defend our player and eradicate racism!' the club said on Twitter.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday called for 'zero tolerance' against racism.

'I wasn't there, so I don't know what happened in that game, but it's clear that we need to deal with racism with zero tolerance,' he said. 'We need to respect each other, that's the most important thing.'

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni