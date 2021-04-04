This Date in Baseball

April 5

1913 - Brooklyn's Ebbets Field hosted its first game, an exhibition. Before a crowd of 25,000, the Dodgers beat the Giants, 3-2. Casey Stengel hit a an inside-the-park homer for Brooklyn.

1971 - In their last opening day, the Senators, behind pitcher Dick Bosman, beat the Oakland A's 8-0 before 45,000 fans at RFK Stadium.

1979 - Baltimore manager Earl Weaver got his 1,000th career victory when the Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox.

1983 - The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 16-13 in the highest-scoring opening day game in 50 years. Winning pitcher Tim Lollar also drove in three runs.

1993 - The expansion Florida Marlins won their first game, 6-3 over the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Joe Robbie Stadium. The new Colorado Rockies lost to the Mets 3-0 in New York.

1998 - Andy Benes pitched seven strong innings and Matt Williams had three hits and an RBI in to lead Arizona to its first-ever victory, a 3-2 win over San Francisco. The Diamondbacks (1-5) had the second longest, season-opening losing streak for an expansion team in its first season.

2003 - Kansas City became the first major league team to start 5-0 after a 100-loss season.

2004 - Carlos Beltran of Kansas City and Shannon Stewart of Minnesota combined to set a record. For the first time in modern history, two players hit game-winning home runs on the same day. The Royals beat the Chicago White Sox, 9-7, while the Twins overcame the Cleveland Indians, 7-4, in 11 innings. The Royals also were the first team since 1901 to recover from a ninth-inning deficit of four runs on opening day.

2005 - The Washington Nationals, formerly known as the Montreal Expos, lose their inaugural season opener Philadelphia 8-4.

2006 - Ivan Rodriguez went 5-for-5 with a single, homer, three doubles and five RBIs, leading Detroit to a 14-3 rout over Kansas City.

2009 - Atlanta's Jordan Schafer becomes the tenth Brave in franchise history and the 99th overall player overall to hit a home run in his first major league at bat. Schafer connects off Philadelphia's Brett Myers in the second inning.

2010 - Garrett Jones homered in his first two at-bats, pinch-hitter Ryan Church doubled home three runs in Pittsburgh's 11-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2010 - Atlanta's Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer in his first major league at bat in the Braves' 16-5 rout of the Chicago Cubs.

2012 - J.P. Arencibia's three-run homer in the 16th inning sent the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-4 win over the Cleveland Indians in the longest opening-day game in major league history.

2013 - Chris Davis extended his torrid start with a grand slam and five RBIs, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Minnesota 9-5 in their home opener. Davis became the fourth player in major league history to homer in his first four games of the season, joining Willie Mays, Mark McGwire and Nelson Cruz.

