Stanford tops Arizona 54-53 to win women's NCAA Tournament, giving coach Tara VanDerveer first title since 1992.
Updated 4/4/2021 7:10 PM
SAN ANTONIO -- Stanford tops Arizona 54-53 to win women's NCAA Tournament, giving coach Tara VanDerveer first title since 1992.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.