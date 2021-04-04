 

Stanford tops Arizona 54-53 to win women's NCAA Tournament, giving coach Tara VanDerveer first title since 1992.

 
Associated Press
Updated 4/4/2021 7:10 PM

SAN ANTONIO -- Stanford tops Arizona 54-53 to win women's NCAA Tournament, giving coach Tara VanDerveer first title since 1992.

