White Sox's Anderson leaves in 1st with hamstring tightness

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) stands in a beam of light during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left in the first inning Sunday night with left hamstring tightness.

Anderson grounded out as Chicago's leadoff hitter against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. The 2019 AL batting champion apparently strained his leg while running out the grounder, and he didn't take the field when the White Sox came out for the bottom half of the inning.

Leury GarcÃ­a replaced Anderson, who batted 3 for 15 with a homer in Chicago's four-game series with the Angels.

