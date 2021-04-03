 

Liverpool outclasses Arsenal in 3-0 win, revives top 4 hopes

  • Liverpool's Diogo Jota, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Adam Davy/Pool via AP)

    Liverpool's Diogo Jota, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Adam Davy/Pool via AP) Associated Press

  • Liverpool's Diogo Jota, 2nd left, scores his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP)

    Liverpool's Diogo Jota, 2nd left, scores his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP) Associated Press

By FRANK GRIFFITHS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 4/3/2021 4:02 PM

LONDON -- Liverpool outclassed Arsenal from start to finish in a 3-0 win in the Premier League on Saturday with a brace for substitute Diogo Jota and a nutmeg from Mohamed Salah to revive the team's hopes for a top four spot.

Jota broke the deadlock in the 64th minute after meeting a trademark cross from right back Trent Alexander-Arnold to head past Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Four minutes later, Salah cleverly played the ball though Leno's legs as he squatted down to try to block the shot.

 

Jota got his second and the team's third in the 82nd with a fine close-range finish.

It was a morale-boosting win for Liverpool, lifting last season's champion up to fifth place with 49 points. That's just two points behind Chelsea, which is letting its grip on fourth place slip after the London team lost 5-2 to West Bromwich Albion in the early kickoff.

Arsenal seems destined for midtable mediocrity as the team remained in ninth place with 42 points.

