This Date in Baseball

April 3

1923 - Expelled 'Black Sox' players Happy Felsch and Swede Risberg sued their former club for back salary and $400,000 in damages. They were among eight members of the Chicago White Sox team charged with fixing the 1919 World Series.

1966 - The New York Mets won the right to sign Southern California pitcher Tom Seaver when Commissioner William Eckert pulled the team's name out of a hat. Eckert had voided Seaver's contract with Atlanta, when the Braves signed him during his college season. Cleveland and Philadelphia were the other two teams that had a chance, matching the Braves' original $40,000 offer.

1985 - The Players' Association agreed with the owners to expand the 1985 League Championship Series from best-of-five to best-of-seven.

1994 - The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 in the first Sunday night opener, sending baseball into a new era with three divisions and a new playoff format.

1998 - Milwaukee's Jose Valentin hit three homers and drove in five runs to lead the Brewers to a 7-1 victory over the Florida Marlins.

2000 - Andres Galarraga made a triumphant return to Turner Field. Out all of last season because of a cancerous tumor in his back, Galarraga hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning that lifted the Atlanta Braves over Colorado 2-0.

2000 - Savannah State's baseball team set an NCAA record for consecutive victories. The Tigers beat Claflin 8-0 and 21-1, extending its streak to 42 and eclipsing the record of 40 by Marietta College of Ohio, a Division II school, last year.

2001 - Houston's Craig Biggio had five hits to tie a major league record for a season opener, leading the Astros past the Milwaukee Brewers 11-3.

2006 - Seattle's Kenji Johjima became the first Japanese catcher to start a major league game and also homered for his first hit in the Mariners' 5-3 loss to Los Angeles.

2008 - Kansas City the Tigers 4-1 at Detroit to complete a season-opening three-game sweep. It was the first time the Royals started the year with a sweep on the road since 1977.

2011 - Ian Kinsler and Nelson Cruz became the first set of teammates to homer in each of the first three games in a season, and Matt Harrison pitched the Texas Rangers to a 5-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

2015 - Miami Marlins pitcher Jarred Cosart was fined an undisclosed amount for violating Major League Rule 21(d)(3), which 'prohibits players from placing bets with illegal bookmakers or agents for illegal book makers.'

2015 - Corey Hassel hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 18th inning to lead Oklahoma State to a 6-3 victory over Texas in a game that ended after 6 hours, 51 minutes.

Chicago Cubs 8-2 in baseball's first season opener away from the United States and Canada.

