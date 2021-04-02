Health officials report 3,235 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
Updated 4/2/2021 3:52 PM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- There are 3,235 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 24 new deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday.
Public health officials say more than 1.2 million coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, including 21,349 deaths. As of late Thursday, 1,445 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 314 in intensive care units.
The health department says more than 6 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Illinois. However, about 2.3 million residents have been fully immunized, about 17.8% of the state's population.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.