Juve defender Bonucci contracts coronavirus on Italy duty
Updated 4/1/2021 8:42 AM
TURIN, Italy -- Juventus and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday after returning from international duty.
Bonucci is isolating at his home in Turin, the Italian club said. He was tested Thursday morning.
Four members of the Italy staff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
Bonucci is the second Juventus player to contract the virus while on international duty as fellow defender Merih Demiral tested positive when he was with the Turkish national team.
