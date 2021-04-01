McKennie and Juventus teammates facing fines after party

Juventus' Weston McKennie sits on the pitch at the end of the Champions League, round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Juventus and Porto in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Juventus won 3-2 but Porto advances on a 4-4 aggregate result. Associated Press

TURIN, Italy -- Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and two of his teammates are facing fines from the police following a party at the American's home in Turin.

McKennie held a party on Wednesday with Juventus teammates Paulo Dybala and Arthur with about 20 other friends in attendance.

Parties are forbidden under current coronavirus restrictions in Italy. There is also a nightly curfew in place in the country between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Police were reportedly alerted by neighbors and arrived at McKennie's house at around 11:30 p.m.

The trio will be fined and will also face sanctions from Juventus.

McKennie, who is the first American to play for Juventus, joined the team in August. The 22-year-old midfielder has scored four goals in 24 Serie A appearances for Juventus. He also scored in a Champions League win at Barcelona.

___

