 

Harden out Thursday for Nets with hamstring injury

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) calls out to a teammate as Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in New York.

    Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) calls out to a teammate as Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 4/1/2021 1:05 PM

NEW YORK -- James Harden won't play Thursday night against Charlotte after leaving Brooklyn's game a night earlier with right hamstring tightness.

He joins fellow All-Star Kevin Durant, who has missed a month and a half with his own hamstring injury, on the injured list for the Eastern Conference leaders.

 

Harden sat out the fourth quarter of the Nets' 120-108 victory over Houston on Wednesday. He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Coach Steve Nash said after the game he didn't believe Harden's injury would be a long-term concern.

The Nets also said Blake Griffin, signed last month, would sit out the second half of the back-to-back to rest his knee.

