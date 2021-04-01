Harden out Thursday for Nets with hamstring injury
Updated 4/1/2021 1:05 PM
NEW YORK -- James Harden won't play Thursday night against Charlotte after leaving Brooklyn's game a night earlier with right hamstring tightness.
He joins fellow All-Star Kevin Durant, who has missed a month and a half with his own hamstring injury, on the injured list for the Eastern Conference leaders.
Harden sat out the fourth quarter of the Nets' 120-108 victory over Houston on Wednesday. He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Coach Steve Nash said after the game he didn't believe Harden's injury would be a long-term concern.
The Nets also said Blake Griffin, signed last month, would sit out the second half of the back-to-back to rest his knee.
