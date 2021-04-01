Bayern Munich reaches Women's Champions League semifinals

Rosengard's Sanne Troelsgaard, left, and Bayern's Marina Hegering fight for the ball during the Women's Champions League 2nd leg quarter final soccer match between Rosengard FC and Bayern Munich FC at Malmo IP in Malmo, Sweden, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP) Associated Press

Bayern's Lea Schueller celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's Champions League 2nd leg quarter final soccer match between Rosengard FC and Bayern Munich FC at Malmo IP in Malmo, Sweden, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP) Associated Press

MALMO, Sweden -- Bayern Munich will face Chelsea in the semifinals of the Women's Champions League after dispatching Swedish club RosengÃ¥rd 1-0 on Thursday.

Lea SchÃ¼ller headed in from Carolin Simon's cross in the 22nd minute as Bayern advanced 4-0 on aggregate over two quarterfinal legs.

Barcelona reached the final four by eliminating Manchester City on Wednesday. The Spanish side awaits either five-time defending champion Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain, whose quarterfinal second leg was moved to April 18 after a coronavirus outbreak in the Lyon squad. Lyon leads 1-0.

Chelsea advanced by eliminating two-time champion Wolfsburg. The final is scheduled for May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

TyresÃ¶ was the last Swedish team to reach the semifinals, in the 2013-14 season.

