2 dead, 1 injured after house fire on Chicago's SW side

CHICAGO -- Two women died and a man was in serious condition following an early Thursday house fire on Chicago's southwest side, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the home in Chrysler Village near Midway International Airport about 2:10 a.m. on a report of a 2-1/2 story building on fire, said Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department.

A 60-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital in very critical condition and a 41-year-old woman was taken another hospital in very critical condition, Hudson said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said both women were later pronounced dead, the Chicago Tribune reported. Their names were not immediately released by authorities.

A 57-year-old man who was also in the home was hospitalized in serious to critical condition with smoke inhalation, Hudson said.

He said the fire occurred in one of home's bedrooms. The cause of the fatal fire remains under investigation.