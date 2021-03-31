Chicago faces Phoenix, seeks to break 4-game slide

Chicago Bulls (19-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (32-14, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory over Phoenix.

The Suns have gone 16-8 in home games. Phoenix ranks third in the league allowing only 107.1 points per game while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Bulls have gone 10-10 away from home. Chicago ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 7.5.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Bulls 106-97 in their last meeting on Feb. 26. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 22 points, and Zach LaVine paced Chicago scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 11.0 rebounds and averages 14.7 points. Mikal Bridges is shooting 51.2% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Vucevic ranks second on the Bulls scoring 21 points and collecting 9.0 rebounds. Tomas Satoransky is averaging 5.7 assists and 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 45.0% shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 105.2 points, 47.8 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Frank Kaminsky: out (health protocols), Abdel Nader: out (knee).

Bulls: Coby White: day to day (neck), Zach LaVine: day to day (ankle), Garrett Temple: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.