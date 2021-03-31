SEC changes format of annual spring meetings amid pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Southeastern Conference is changing the format of its annual spring meetings normally held in Destin, Florida, because of the pandemic.

The SEC said Wednesday it will hold a number of meetings throughout the spring and summer, either virtually or in person with smaller groups.

The meetings are a gathering of the league's university presidents and chancellors, athletic directors, athletes, and other school administrators, along with the head coaches in football and men's and women's basketball..

The SEC leaders discuss current issues and league and national policy changes, provide input to the NCAA and develop overall strategy for the conference.

The league cancelled spring meetings last year.

'We have learned a lot in the last year including how to conduct effective meetings through technology," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "We believe a combination of smaller in-person meetings on varying dates and continuing use of virtual meeting technology is more appropriate given the current circumstances than a multi-day indoor conference room gathering.'

