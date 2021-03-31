Miami Marlins' ballpark to be renamed loanDepot park

MIAMI -- Marlins Park will be renamed loanDepot park in a multiyear naming rights agreement announced Wednesday by the Miami Marlins.

The deal provides additional revenue for the Marlins, who have operated with budget constraints and a small payroll for most of their history. They have not previously had a naming rights agreement for their ballpark, which opened in 2012.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said the team will be in a position to spend more on players in the future.

'We have done a pretty good job of loading up our minor league system with a lot of prospects, and we're going to give them an opportunity to play,' Jeter said. 'When we get to the point where we're trying to fill some holes, we'll do that.'

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The Marlins open the season at home Thursday against Tampa Bay.

LoanDepot, which already had a partnership with MLB, is a financial services company founded in 2010 and based in Southern California.

