Grains lower, livestock lower
Updated 3/31/2021 10:04 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May declined 14 cents at $5.94 a bushel; May corn was off 1.75 cents at $5.4125 a bushel; May oats fell 2.25 cents at $3.7025 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 3.75 cents at $13.8250 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle was off .08 cent at $1.2107 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 2.10 cents at $1.4532 a pound; April lean hogs fell .08 cent at 1.0052 a pound.
