Grains higher, livestock mixed
Updated 3/31/2021 2:46 PM
Wheat for May rose 16.25 cents at 6.18 a bushel; May corn gained 25 cents at 5.56425 a bushel, May oats was up 10 cents at $3.7875 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 70 cents at $14.3675 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was unchanged at $1.2097 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell 2.95 cents at $1.4387 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up .13 cent at $1.0105 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.