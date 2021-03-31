 

Amazon to bring workers back to offices by fall

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/31/2021 3:19 PM

SEATTLE -- Amazon plans to have its employees return to the office by fall as the tech giant transitions away from the remote work it implemented for many workers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had previously given its return-to-office date as June 30, but questions remained as to whether the company would allow some of its 60,000 Seattle-area office employees to continue working from home part time.

 

The Seattle Times reports the company told employees Tuesday it is planning a 'return to an office-centric culture as our baseline.'

Amazon and Microsoft were among the first large companies to mostly shutter their main offices in the Seattle area during the first COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.

Amazon will not require office workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before they return, but the company is encouraging employees and contractors to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, according to Amazon spokesperson Jose Negrete.

Microsoft had previously said it would begin bringing workers back to its suburban Seattle global headquarters on March 29

Seattle-based Zillow announced last summer that it will give its roughly 5,400 employees nationwide the option to work remotely for good.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 