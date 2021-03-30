Man flees after hit-and-run in Mississippi, later arrested

GULFPORT, Miss. -- A man from Illinois is free after posting bond for a hit-and-run accident that left at least one person dead.

Gulfport Police said officers Monday arrested Michael Robin Kirgan, 57, of Morton, Illinois, on two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident. He was released from the Harrison County Jail later that night after posting $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray. It was unknown if Kirgan had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows two people, both from North Carolina, were hit about 7:30 p.m. Sunday by a Jeep traveling west on East Beach Boulevard/Highway 90, multiple news outlets reported. After the accident, police said Kirgan kept driving but returned to the scene and spoke with officers. He was later arrested at a home in Long Beach, police said.

One of the accident victims, Marjorie Freeman, 77, of North Carolina, died after being hit, Harrison County Deputy Coroner Whitney Valles said. He did not immediately provide a home town. The second pedestrian, whose name was not released, was listed as critical at USA Health University Hospital in Mobile, authorities said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959.